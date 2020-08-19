Los Angeles Police Sought Robbery & Hate Crime Suspect

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Area robbery detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the arrest of a suspect who committed a robbery / hate crime.

On Monday, August 17, 2020 at approximately 2:15 a.m., the suspect approached the victims and offered to buy them merchandise at a store at the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard. The suspect refused to pay for their merchandise and the victims left.

Later, the suspect approached one of the victims with a metal bar and demanded her shoes and bracelet. In fear, the victim complied, the suspect grabbed her by the hand, and they walked together for a short distance before she was able to escape.

A short time later, the suspect assaulted one of the original victim’s friends with a bottle and knocked her to the ground. Both victims are transgender women, and the suspect made derogatory remarks about their status during the crime.

The suspect is described as a 25 years-old male, Black, black hair, brown eyes, standing at 6 feet tall, and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this crime, or can identify the suspect, please contact Hollywood Area Robbery Detective Detective Stogner at (213) 972-2934.

