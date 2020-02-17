Los Angeles, CA News: Shooting in Arleta Leaves One Teenager Dead

Los Angels, CA (STL.News) The Los Angeles Police Department‘s Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the murder of a 17-year-old male, Hispanic, a resident of Sun Valley.

On February 14, 2020, around 10:47 p.m., Mission area patrol officers responded to a radio call of an, “ADW Shooting”, in the 13400 block of Rangoon Street, in Arleta. When officers arrived, they found the victim laying on the ground in the rear driveway area, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at scene. The victim’s identification is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

The investigation revealed that the victim attended a party at a residence and became involved in an altercation with the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim multiple times. The suspect ran from the scene and entered a dark colored vehicle, along with another male and female. They drove away from the location.

Two additional male, Hispanic victims were struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were treated and released from the local hospital.

The suspect is described as male Hispanic, no further information.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).