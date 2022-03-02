Lorain: Brandon J. Sharp Convicted to Distribute Fentanyl

Lorain Man, Brandon J. Sharp Convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Fentanyl Analogues, Heroin and Cocaine

(STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that a federal jury returned guilty verdicts on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, against Defendant Brandon J. Sharp, 34, of Lorain, Ohio, following a three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent in Cleveland. Sharp was convicted of four counts of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 29, 2020, law enforcement officers with the Lorain Police Department received an anonymous tip regarding the location of various amounts of narcotics stored under the bumper of a vehicle. Police responded to the site and confirmed the presence of the drugs.

While police were investigating, a woman arrived at the scene and explained to officers that the vehicle was used by her boyfriend, Defendant Brandon Sharp, for work. Sharp later spoke to police via phone and confirmed that the vehicle belonged to his employer.

Law enforcement investigators then obtained and executed a search warrant for the vehicle. During the search, investigators seized various amounts of fentanyl, fentanyl analogues, heroin, cocaine and over $2,000 dollars in U.S. currency. Investigators also discovered a cell phone linked to Sharp and various documents and pieces of mail bearing Sharp’s name, phone number and address in the vehicle. Sharp was later arrested on December 28, 2020.

Sharp is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21, 2022, and faces a maximum possible sentence of 40 years in prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler and FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Lorain Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert J. Kolansky and Vanessa V. Healy.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today