Longtime Leader of South Los Angeles Street Gang Paul Gary Wallace Arrested in RICO Conspiracy Case Alleging Two Previously Unsolved Murders

(STL.News) – A long-time senior leader of the South Los Angeles-based East Coast Crips (ECC) was arrested today on a federal grand jury indictment alleging he engaged in a decades-long conspiracy to murder rivals, extort local business and distribute narcotics.

Paul Gary Wallace, 54, also known as “Doc” and “Uncle Bill,” of South Los Angeles, was taken into federal custody today by the FBI and Los Angeles Police Department. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment this afternoon in United States District Court.

Wallace is charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and one count of using a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime resulting in death.

According to the indictment, Wallace was a member of the ECC for more than 30 years and rose to become the leader and most influential member of the gang’s “6-Pacc” set, a series of cliques of the gang responsible for control over territory in South Los Angeles. The indictment describes how Wallace maintained his control over the gang through violence and intimidation. Wallace allegedly murdered and conspired to commit murder to enhance the gang’s violent reputation, to enhance his status within the gang, to retaliate against rivals, and to enforce discipline within the gang.

The indictment specifically alleges Wallace’s involvement in two murders. On February 9, 2003, Wallace allegedly repeatedly shot and killed a fellow ECC gang member who had publicly disrespected Wallace. On November 13, 2014, Wallace ordered the murder of a rival gang member, drove co-conspirators to the victim’s house, and personally handed a co-conspirator a firearm, which the co-conspirator used to murder the victim, the indictment alleges. The murder weapon, an AK-47-style assault rifle, was later found in Wallace’s van.

As a leader of the ECC, Wallace’s other criminal conduct included selling drugs in ECC territory, extorting local businesses, presiding over robberies, and engaging in other acts of violence, including intimidation, assaults and shootings against the gang’s rivals, according to the indictment.

An indictment contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted of all charges, Wallace would face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison and is death-penalty eligible.