Liz Truss faces fresh blow after another Spice Girl publicly slams the Tories

LIZ Truss faced a fresh blow last night – after another Spice Girl went public to slam the Tories.

Mel C revealed she shunned the PM for a photo op recently, branding politics today as a “flipping disgrace.”

1 Mel C branded the Tories a ‘flipping disgrace’ after Mel B took aim at sacked Tory minister Conor Burns Credit: Getty – Contributor

The I Turn to You star hit out the Government lifting the cap on bankers bonuses at a time when “lots of people are struggle financially.”

Speaking to Times Radio, Sporty Spice added: “any person with any morals can see what’s going on isn’t right.

“I think we all feel just so worn out by it all and it concerns me what’s going to happen.

“People are desperate, what is going to happen?”

The withering take down came after Mel B took aim at sacked Tory minister Conor Burns for making a rude comment to her in a lift at last week’s party conference.