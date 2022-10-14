Liz Truss confirms corporation tax U-turn as she insists she will stay on as PM

L iz Truss has laid out plans to reset her Government and U-turned on major parts of the disastrous mini-budget after sacking her Chancellor.

The Prime Minister insisted she was “determined” to stay on in her role after her credibility to lead the country was repeatedly called into question.

During a press conference on Friday Ms Truss confirmed corporation tax will rise next year, despite plans to keep it at current levels being a flagship policy of her leadership campaign.

She walked out of the briefing after taking just four questions from journalists, who all focused on whether she could continue as Tory leader and whether she should apologise for the damage her economic polices have done to the Tory party’s reputation.

Kwasi Kwarteng, who cut short his trip to Washington for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conference to fly back to London on Friday morning, was forced out as Chancellor and replaced by Jeremy Hunt.

Ms Truss said she was “incredibly sorry” to lose Mr Kwarteng from her cabinet and paid tribute to her “great friend”.

She added that Mr Hunt “shares my vision”, and hailed his experience as a former cabinet minister.

Announcing plans to increase taxes on businesses she said: “We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.

“I have therefore decided to keep the increase in corporation tax that was planned by the previous government. This will raise £18billion pounds per year.”

Mr Hunt, she said, would deliver the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan at the end of this month as planned

This is the second major U-turn on policies announced in the mini-budget following the collapse of the pound against the dollar as the markets continued to be spooked over Britain’s economic policies.

At the beginning of the month, the Government reversed plans to scrap the 45p rate of income tax for the highest earners.

When quizzed over whether she still has credibility to govern following the back-pedalling, Ms Truss said: “What I’ve done today is make sure we have economic stability.”

She added that it has been “a very difficult time globally”.

Ms Truss also insisted she was “determined” to stay on as PM.

“I’m absolutely determined to see through what I promised,” she said. “To deliver a higher growth, more prosperous United Kingdom to see us though the storm we face.

“We’ve already delivered the energy price guarantee, making sure people aren’t facing huge bills this winter.

“It was right, in the face of issues we had, that I acted decisively to ensure we had economic stability – that is vitally important to people and businesses wright across out country.”