Liz Truss clings to power as Labour calls for general election – UK politics live

Mistakes made in mini-budget, says new chancellor The new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is on Sky News this morning discussing his plans for the position. He says the Liz Truss administration has made “mistakes” and warned there are “difficult decisions ahead”. He says: I want to do the right thing for British people. It’s a big honour to do the job that I’ve been asked to do by the prime minister but I want to be honest with people: we have some very difficult decisions ahead. The last few weeks have been very tough but the context of course is coming out of a pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis. And the thing that people want, markets want, the country needs now, is stability. No chancellor can control the markets. But what I can do is show that we can pay for our tax and spending plans and that is going to need some very difficult decisions on both spending and tax.

Labour calls for general election Rowena Mason Keir Starmer has called for a general election now regardless of whether Liz Truss is ousted by the Conservatives, saying the government is “completely at the end of the road” and Labour is preparing for power. In an interview with the Guardian, the Labour leader said Truss had driven the economy “into a wall” while “trashing our institutions”, and changing the prime minister again without allowing the country to vote would not be acceptable. However, Starmer said he had told his shadow cabinet not to be complacent about the party’s 30 points-plus poll lead, and that Labour was “not going to sit back” but fight for every vote. He said people were “looking to Labour for the answers to the next election” and the party needed to carry on putting in the work to win the contest, rather than assuming the government’s incompetence would cause the Tories to lose. “For the good of the country we need a general election.” Read the full interview here: