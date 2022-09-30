Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to meet OBR chief after week of turmoil – UK politics live

Meanwhile, Liz Truss faces urgent calls from the Treasury select committee to bring forward the government’s financial statement, which is not due until 23 November, by at least a month – and to publish growth forecasts as soon as possible to help calm jitters.

The Treasury select committee’s chair, Mel Stride, told the Guardian there was a path out of the current economic situation for the government, but added:

It’s not a very broad path. There is a lot of work to be done. This is a huge challenge.

The Guardian understands Truss will use the meeting to discuss the dramatic economic and fiscal developments since March, the last time the OBR published growth forecasts.

Kwarteng will continue liaising with the body over the forecast process ahead of the release of the next figures.

In other news from Westminster:

Liz Truss will attend a meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) meeting in Prague in October, according to PA Media. It is understood the prime minister wanted to attend because energy and migration, both items on the agenda of the meeting, are two of her priorities and that she sees the need to work with other European leaders to resolve the issues.

A YouGov poll for the Times gives Labour a 33-point lead over the Conservatives, understood to be the biggest gap recorded since the late 1990s.

The NASUWT has given a formal dispute notice to the Department for Education and other employers over its demand for a 12% pay rise for teachers, with the threat of a strike ballot if that is not met.

Liz Truss repeatedly suggested that the “international situation” was primarily responsible for the economic turmoil in the UK markets. But in a speech, Huw Pill, chief economist at the Bank of England, will stress that the mini-budget is a factor, too.

Kwasi Kwarteng heightened speculation that benefits won’t be uprated in line with inflation. Asked if he would honour the commitment of the previous government, he said: “We are talking about helping people in the round. It is premature for me to come to a decision on that. But we are absolutely focused on making sure that the most vulnerable in our society are protected through what could be a challenging time.”