Live news updates: Lyft shares skid on missed growth expectations

The chief financial officer of US meat producer Tyson Foods was arrested over the weekend for public intoxication and trespassing, barely a month after being promoted to his new role.John Tyson, a fourth-generation member of the Tyson family, was arrested by Fayetteville police department early Sunday morning and charged with public intoxication and trespassing, according to records from the Washington County, Arkansas, sheriff’s department.According to local media reports, Tyson, 32, allegedly entered a college-aged woman’s home, who found him asleep in her bed. The woman did not know Tyson and called the police to her Fayetteville home.“We’re aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment,” a Tyson Foods representative said in an email to the Financial Times.Tyson, the son of company chair John H Tyson, was promoted from his previous role as executive vice-president and chief sustainability officer in early October.The incident comes barely a week before the Arkansas-based company is due to report fourth-quarter results on November 14, which is set to be Tyson’s first earnings call as CFO.Tyson was released from the Washington county jail Sunday evening on a $415 bond.Shares in meat producer Tyson were down 0.5 per cent in afternoon trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalisation of about $24bn.It is the second time in less than two months Fayetteville police department has arrested a C-suite executive with connections to Tyson. Doug Ramsey, who became chief operating officer at Beyond Meat following an almost-three-decade career at Tyson, was arrested and charged after a road rage incident in which he was accused of biting a man’s nose. Ramsey has since left Beyond Meat.