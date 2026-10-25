Lipowicz Law Firm Expands Family Law Resources

Ballwin-based law firm updates its website and adds educational content addressing Missouri child support, alimony, divorce, and financial obligations.

BALLWIN, MO – October 25, 2026 (STL.News) The Lipowicz Law Firm, a Missouri law practice based in Ballwin and serving the greater St. Louis metropolitan area, is expanding its online legal information resources as part of an effort to make its website more informative and accessible to individuals seeking guidance about divorce, child support, spousal maintenance, and related family law matters.

The firm’s website, LipowiczLaw.net, features revised homepage content emphasizing personalized legal representation, direct attorney-client communication, and the importance of understanding legal rights before making significant family and financial decisions.

The content expansion includes two educational articles on topics frequently encountered in Missouri family law proceedings: child support and spousal maintenance (commonly known as alimony).

The additions complement the firm’s existing articles about preparing financially for divorce, avoiding costly divorce mistakes, choosing a divorce attorney, and understanding Missouri divorce procedures.

Together, these resources help prospective clients better understand the legal issues that may arise when marriages end, parenting arrangements change, or existing financial obligations require reconsideration.

The Lipowicz Law Firm is located at 14368 Manchester Road, Suite 350, in Ballwin, Missouri, and is led by attorney Marie Lipowicz.

The updated homepage places greater emphasis on the firm’s approach to working directly with individuals and families navigating legal challenges.

Rather than focusing exclusively on descriptions of legal services, the website now includes expanded explanations of how family law proceedings can affect finances, parenting responsibilities, property ownership, and long-term stability.

The content also emphasizes the importance of understanding available legal options before entering agreements that may create ongoing financial obligations.

Family law matters often involve sensitive personal circumstances. Divorce proceedings may require decisions about marital property, retirement accounts, child custody, parenting schedules, child support, and maintenance.

The firm’s website describes an approach centered on individual attention, practical legal guidance, and communication between attorneys and clients.

For individuals considering divorce or responding to family court proceedings, clear legal information can be a useful starting point before consulting an attorney about their specific circumstances.

New Child Support Article Explains Missouri Guidelines

One of the firm’s recent educational additions focuses on the responsibilities and legal procedures associated with child support in Missouri.

The article, “Child Support Attorney in St. Louis: Missouri Child Support Guide,” addresses questions that commonly arise during divorce, separation, and paternity proceedings.

Missouri child support determinations generally involve established guidelines, including the state’s Form 14 calculation worksheet.

The guidelines consider financial information and applicable adjustments to establish a presumed child support amount.

Factors may include parental income, qualifying childcare expenses, health insurance costs, the number of children, and applicable parenting arrangements.

The article explains that shared physical custody does not automatically eliminate a parent’s financial support obligations.

Even when parents divide parenting time substantially equally, differences in income and other relevant circumstances may result in a support obligation under Missouri law.

The guide also addresses the importance of accurate financial information.

Child support disputes may become more complicated when a parent is self-employed, runs a business, receives variable compensation, or has multiple income sources.

In those circumstances, financial documentation and proper application of the guidelines may become especially important.

Understanding Child Support Modifications

The child support guide also examines circumstances in which an existing order may be modified.

Financial conditions can change after divorce. A parent may become unemployed, experience a significant change in earnings, face increased childcare expenses, or change parenting arrangements.

Missouri Revised Statutes Section 452.370 establishes legal requirements for modifying certain support orders.

The statute generally requires substantial and continuing changed circumstances for judicial modification, subject to its specific provisions and exceptions.

Separate procedures and standards may apply in qualifying cases involving the Missouri Family Support Division.

The article explains that an existing obligation does not automatically change simply because a parent’s income increases or decreases.

Parents generally must follow the appropriate legal procedures to modify an enforceable order.

The resource also discusses child support enforcement and when support may continue beyond a child’s eighteenth birthday.

Missouri law contains specific provisions concerning qualifying secondary education, postsecondary education, disability-related circumstances, and other statutory exceptions.

The educational material is intended to help parents recognize when individualized legal guidance may be appropriate.

Alimony Article Addresses Spousal Maintenance in Missouri

A second educational article focuses on spousal maintenance, often called alimony.

The article, “Alimony Attorney in St. Louis: Missouri Spousal Maintenance Guide,” explains the legal considerations when one spouse requests financial support from the other during divorce proceedings.

Spousal maintenance differs from child support because it concerns the financial needs and circumstances of the spouses rather than the direct support of children.

Under Missouri Revised Statutes Section 452.335, courts do not automatically award maintenance simply because one spouse earns more than the other.

The law establishes eligibility requirements and identifies factors courts consider when determining whether maintenance is appropriate and, if so, the amount and duration.

These considerations may include available financial resources, reasonable living expenses, employment opportunities, earning capacity, the duration of the marriage, and both spouses’ financial circumstances.

The article also explains that either spouse may request maintenance when the applicable statutory requirements are satisfied.

Financial Considerations During Divorce

Maintenance disputes may involve questions about employment history, retirement resources, marital assets, and each spouse’s ability to meet reasonable living expenses.

For example, a spouse who spent many years out of the workforce caring for children may face different financial circumstances than someone who maintained continuous employment throughout the marriage.

Similarly, a spouse responding to a maintenance request may question the proposed amount and duration, and whether they can meet personal financial obligations while providing support.

The educational article emphasizes evaluating these circumstances under Missouri law rather than assuming a particular income difference automatically determines the outcome.

It also addresses temporary maintenance, modification of existing maintenance judgments, and circumstances in which future obligations may terminate.

The guide distinguishes between modifiable and nonmodifiable maintenance provisions, an important consideration because the terms of a divorce judgment can affect whether an obligation may be changed later.

The objective is to help readers better understand the questions they may need to discuss with a qualified Missouri family law attorney.

Expanding an Existing Library of Divorce Information

The two articles build on educational material already available through The Lipowicz Law Firm’s website.

The blog includes articles that examine several practical issues associated with divorce in the St. Louis region.

One article covers financial preparation before filing for divorce, including reviewing household finances, understanding assets and debts, and considering the long-term consequences of financial decisions.

Another discusses common divorce mistakes that may create unnecessary expenses or complications.

Additional content explains what individuals should know before filing for divorce in Missouri and what to consider when selecting a divorce attorney.

These topics are closely related.

For example, someone researching divorce costs may also need information on property division, child support, or spousal maintenance.

Someone considering a custody arrangement may have questions about parenting plans, financial obligations, or future modification proceedings.

By developing articles that address these connected issues, the firm is building a more comprehensive online reference for individuals researching Missouri family law.

The articles are educational resources, not substitutes for legal representation. Their application to a particular matter depends on the facts, current law, and any existing court orders.

Attorney Marie Lipowicz Leads the Ballwin Practice

Marie D. Lipowicz leads the Lipowicz Law Firm and has practiced law since 2010.

According to the firm’s professional biography, Lipowicz graduated from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2005 and has concentrated much of her legal practice on family law.

Her background includes divorce, paternity proceedings, custody disputes, motions to modify, grandparent visitation matters, protection orders, and guardianship.

She is also a certified guardian ad litem.

The firm’s published biography identifies experience in family law litigation, including matters resolved through settlement and those requiring court proceedings.

The practice serves clients in St. Louis City and several surrounding Missouri counties, including St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

For individuals facing divorce or family court proceedings, the firm emphasizes direct communication and personalized attention as central to its public presentation.

Its updated website explains that clients’ priorities may vary depending on their circumstances.

Some individuals may be seeking a negotiated resolution that reduces conflict. Others may need help addressing disputed financial information, custody arrangements, or disagreements that require court involvement.

The firm evaluates available options based on the legal issues and circumstances involved.

Serving Ballwin, Chesterfield and Greater St. Louis

The Lipowicz Law Firm’s Manchester Road office serves individuals seeking legal representation in western St. Louis County.

The firm serves clients throughout the greater St. Louis region, including Ballwin, Chesterfield, Manchester, Creve Coeur, Ellisville, Wildwood, Town and Country, and surrounding areas.

Its geographic coverage also includes St. Louis City and St. Charles County.

Residents of these communities may face family law concerns during significant personal transitions.

A divorce may require decisions about a family residence, retirement accounts, financial support, or parenting responsibilities.

A modification proceeding may become necessary when circumstances change after an earlier judgment.

Paternity proceedings may establish legal parentage and lead to related questions about custody and financial obligations.

The firm’s website provides information on these issues and directs prospective clients to contact the office for help with their specific circumstances.

Why Accessible Legal Information Matters

People without professional training may find legal information difficult to interpret.

Statutes, court rules, and legal terminology can create confusion, especially when people are already dealing with stressful family circumstances.

Online educational resources can explain basic legal concepts and help you identify questions that may require professional assistance.

However, general information cannot determine the outcome of an individual case.

Missouri courts evaluate the relevant evidence and apply the statutes, court rules, and legal standards governing the matter.

For example, a support calculation may depend on financial records and the applicable Form 14 directions.

A maintenance request may depend on the requesting spouse’s financial resources, employment circumstances, and other statutory considerations.

Likewise, modifying an existing judgment may require compliance with procedural rules and proof that the applicable legal standard has been satisfied.

The Lipowicz Law Firm’s expanded educational content reflects these distinctions by discussing legal principles while emphasizing the importance of individualized advice.

For prospective clients, understanding the general framework may help them prepare for a consultation, organize relevant documents, and identify important questions.

Professional Legal Representation and Client Communication

The firm’s updated homepage emphasizes that legal representation involves more than preparing documents or appearing in court.

Family law matters can affect children’s living arrangements, financial stability, property rights, and future responsibilities.

Effective communication between attorney and client can therefore be an important part of navigating the legal process.

The Lipowicz Law Firm describes its approach as personal attention, clear explanations, and consideration of each client’s circumstances.

Its website also discusses negotiated settlements and mediation as potential ways to resolve appropriate family law disputes.

Not every case can be resolved through negotiation, and some matters require hearings or trials.

The appropriate course depends on the circumstances, the parties’ positions, and applicable legal requirements.

The firm does not guarantee a particular legal outcome, and prospective clients should evaluate legal representation based on their individual needs.

Continued Focus on Family Law Education

The website revisions and expanded articles reinforce The Lipowicz Law Firm’s emphasis on divorce and family law representation in the St. Louis region.

The child support and spousal maintenance resources address related but distinct financial concerns that often arise when marriages end or family circumstances change.

They also complement the firm’s existing educational material about divorce preparation, legal representation, and financial decision-making.

As Missouri residents increasingly use online resources to research legal questions, clearly written explanations can help them become better informed before seeking professional advice.

The firm’s website offers a starting point for learning about its services, attorneys’ backgrounds, and approach to family law representation.

Individuals with questions about divorce, custody, child support, spousal maintenance, or modifying existing judgments can contact the firm to discuss whether it can represent them.

About The Lipowicz Law Firm

The Lipowicz Law Firm is a Missouri law practice located in Ballwin, serving individuals and families throughout St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and other communities within its practice area.

Led by attorney Marie Lipowicz, the firm emphasizes personalized legal representation, direct communication, and practical guidance in family law matters.

Its services include divorce, custody disputes, paternity proceedings, child support matters, spousal maintenance issues, and qualifying modification proceedings.

Prospective clients can learn more about the firm’s legal services and educational resources through its website.

The Lipowicz Law Firm

14368 Manchester Road, Suite 350

Ballwin, MO 63011

Phone: (314) 718-3252

Website: https://lipowiczlaw.net/

Blog: https://lipowiczlaw.net/blog/

STL.Directory Listing: https://stl.directory/item/lipowicz-law-firm/

Legal Disclaimer

This announcement provides general information about The Lipowicz Law Firm and its educational legal resources. It is not legal advice. The outcome of any legal matter depends on individual circumstances, applicable law, and relevant court orders or agreements. Reading this announcement or contacting the firm does not establish an attorney-client relationship. No particular legal result is promised or guaranteed.

Selecting an attorney is an important decision and should not be based solely on advertising or promotional material.