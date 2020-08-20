Lincoln Financial Group Elects Reginald E. Davis to Serve on Board of Directors

RADNOR, PA (STL.News) Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced that Reginald E. Davis has been elected to serve on the company’s board of directors.

Mr. Davis recently joined Flagstar Bank as executive vice president and president of banking. He has over 35-years of experience in the commercial banking industry and previously served as executive vice president and head of business banking, including small business, at SunTrust Bank. Prior to SunTrust, he served as president of Royal Bank of Canada’s U.S. banking operations and held executive level positions at Wachovia Bank.

“I am pleased to welcome Reggie to Lincoln’s board and look forward to working with him,” said William H. Cunningham, chairman of the board for Lincoln Financial Group. “He is a proven leader in the financial services industry, and his extensive experience and perspective will serve Lincoln, the board and our shareholders well.”

“Reggie brings to Lincoln’s board a history of leadership in both business and the community, and he will be a valuable asset to our board,” said Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO of Lincoln Financial Group. “I’m confident that his counsel and insights will help us grow long-term value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Davis has been involved in numerous community and civic organizations in Atlanta. He serves on the board of Business Executives for National Security and is a member of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta. Previously, he served as Chair of the Morehouse College Dean’s Advisory Board and a board member of the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Davis holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Morehouse College.