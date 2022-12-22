Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Falls 0.01%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Thursday, the crypto has lost 1.12% to $1167.94.

InvestorsObserver is giving Lido Staked ETH a 22 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Lido Staked ETH!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Lido Staked ETH a low volatility rank of 22, placing it in the bottom 22% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

stETH’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Lido Staked ETH price is well positioned going forward. With support near $1151.12 and resistance set at $1176.04. This leaves Lido Staked ETH with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

