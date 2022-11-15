LIC committed to creating value for the shareholders as well as policyholders: MD

“The quantum jump in the growth we will be witnessing in the non-par side is our strategy for the future and we will explore all the segments including ULIPs or the term products as well as saving products, health products and the pension and group products for increasing VNB,” says Raj Kumar, MD,

Let me first start with the big number where there is a transfer of Rs 14,300 crore from the non-par to the shareholders’ account. What was the idea behind this and in the coming future, are we likely to see more such transfers?

After bifurcating the fund, the available solvency margins are now residing in the non-par side and it has accretions which are coming through the dividend payment or the coupon rates on the debt instruments as well as the profit booking on the equities. So Rs 14,000 crore plus is net of income tax which we have already provided for and which pertains to after the fund bifurcation exercise of Q4 of last year, Q1 of this year and Q2 of current year.

Now going forward, this will be a strategy to create value for the shareholders because the available solvency margins of Rs 1,80,946 crore, which was bifurcated, is still lying in the non-par side. When the fund gets transferred to the accretions, they get transferred to the shareholder account. They still are available both for embedded value as well as for the solvency margin.

Going forward the corporation will take a call on this thing. The accretions will happen because of the interest payments as well as the dividend receipts which are going to happen on the assets lying in that fund. Plus there will be the profit from the operations which will be attributable to the shareholders.

Let me now understand the big picture for the quarter gone by. LIC market share has gone up from 63% to 68% and you launched new products. Can I say that business now is back on track and that one time Covid adjustments which had to happen in terms of market share and also in terms of market share loss, is now behind?

First thing is the strong numbers pension and group schemes have contributed. We have a very strong presence and in fact, we are growing very strongly in the pension and group scheme business and within that, the annuities as well as the group insurance on which we are focussing. Yes, we are seeing the tail end of the Covid impact because we are dominated by agency driven organisation and so our feet on the Street are back in the market.

The activities have started in the right stead. We believe that the final results are still to come. Life insurance business is such that people have to have multiple calls with the customers to finally have a nod from them. Presently that tractions have started happening and we believe that in the next two quarters also, the kind of growth we are witnessing will continue. We will try to not only retain our market share but we will try to further increase it. I have said in earlier interviews also that this is going to be our strategy for the future.

While your VNB margins has gone up from 9% to 15.2%, but on a relative comparison, you are way below your peers’ margins. Your view?

In all my previous interviews and during IPO roadshows, we have clearly mentioned the time horizon of four to five years to reach the industry levels and we are on the right track. When we bifurcated our funds on September ‘21, our VNB margins were 9.3% which are now at 14.6%. So there is a growth of 5.3% and we believe that we are on the right track.

For achieving that, we have put all the strategy in place. We are focussing on the non-par side. In between, we have launched three new products on the non-par side to drive value. But I will also reiterate here that we have a very strong presence on the par side also and we will continue to have that kind of focus there also. But the quantum jump in the growth we will be witnessing in the non-par side is our strategy for the future and we will explore all the segments including ULIPs or the term products as well as saving products, health products and the pension and group products for increasing VNB.

But I will also say here that VNB margin itself should not be considered, the actual VNB is also very important and it should not come at the cost of the policyholders interest. Our strategy will be to take care of the interest of both shareholders as well as the policy holders in a gradual manner and create value for the shareholder in the long run.

Is there a conscious internal thought on creating shareholder value? We are getting some indications that the government is not very happy about the current price of LIC.

The share price is determined by the market and not by the corporation. We know what we need to do to create value for the shareholder and we are taking all the steps for that and shareholder value is getting created. There are various parameters which any life insurance company or corporation should look into, starting with the margins, actual VNB, the focus on the non-par and persistence levels. We are taking into account all that so that the value is created in the shareholder account.

The price has to be determined and it is being determined by the market but at our end we have given a very strong performance as we had committed during the IPO and the roadshows.

Now: When we spoke to LIC Chairman Mr Kumar last time, he indicated that LIC had taken advantage of strong market conditions last year and they were able to book a lot of profits. But this time around, given that market conditions are slightly volatile, that bonanza is unlikely to come into this year’s financial numbers.

Raj Kumar: We are contrarian in nature. We have our strategy in place and we are committed to create value for the shareholder as well as for the policyholder. The investment income comes mainly from three streams as I said earlier also: one is the dividend on the equity investments when the companies in which we have invested perform strongly and they share dividend. It gets increased and we are hopeful that all are going to do well. We have already got all the dividends which were receivable this year and there has been a good growth over there also.

The second is the coupon rate or the interest on the debt instruments. That is a regular and we are regularly coming as the investments go up every year. There is growth coming every year from the new investments being made. The third part which you are probably talking about is profit booking on the equity investments. Yes it is a continuous exercise for us. We look at the opportunities when we can book the profits and we also look at the opportunities when we can re-enter the market. The ups and downs are taken differently by us and to create value both for the policyholder as well as for the shareholder.

What could be the full-year number for equity investment this year from LIC which you have done in the first six months?

At present, I do not have the numbers because it was not a question given to me. I have a sense of it; equity investments are more than the previous year’s equity investment for the same six-month period and the booking of profits is on track as we were witnessing in the last year.

This has come in spite of the markets being depressed in the first quarter, actually first quarter when the markets were depressed, it gave us an opportunity to enter the markets and when the prices started going up, we started a gradual booking of profits. So, both the things are going on simultaneously, but our rough estimate is that in the first half yearly, it was around Rs 80,000 crore of equities which we have bought.

At what rate do you think the sector is projected to grow for the next three years? Also what could be your market share growth? You have a large base of 60% plus. Obviously the growth numbers for the industry and for LIC will be different?

True. Being the largest organisation, growth will always be a challenge because the base is so huge and if you look at the numbers for the first half year, we have taken market share both in the number of policies as well as in the premium income.

That means we are outgrowing the market in these segments. Not only should we maintain our market share in the future, but we should try to increase it. But yes, it is going to be a huge challenge for us but having a size and the distribution base, I think we can do it.

The second part of the question is what is the outlook for the next three years. It is very difficult to actually predict it. Now when the population at large starts feeling a kind of threat as it has happened in the Covid situation when the awareness went very high, but when things start normalising, the same segment of the population when approached for insurance, actually declines.

As India is growing very strongly and geopolitical events are settling down, the one concern is inflation. The RBI has already predicted that their intention is to contain it at 4% plus minus 2% and the figures which are out for October is indicating around 6.8%. All indicate very positive environment for the future.

We believe the life insurance industry will grow in the coming years as well and the other indicators like the protection gap which has been estimated at 83% is also another indicator that the penetration has to increase and the life insurance companies put together have to work very hard to capture that market. Education is another area, the populace is getting educated about the need for insurance and this will all push into a great business for all life insurance companies in future as well.

The second half historically is a better half for insurance companies and that is the historical track record. Are you looking at new product launches to take benefit of that?

We have enough products in our basket – 20 products on the non par side and 16 on the par side. But product design and launching is a continuous exercise for any life insurance company particularly for LIC of India. It will take into account the kind of market is available, the kind of products the customers want.

The product launch also depends upon when we internally look at the processes and we think that maybe a new product is required. So this is an open question for us, yes, we will be looking at if there is a need to launch more products. Historically, the second half brings more business, the life insurance business is very cyclic in nature. The second quarter is better than the first quarter, third is still better and the fourth is maximum although over a period of time, things are changing but the fourth quarter still brings the maximum business and I believe that it will continue to do so in the future also, although the percentage may come down. We will be looking at all the opportunities including launching of new products to capture the market



But do you see for the industry per se there is need for the life insurance premium to go higher or if premiums go higher it will start impacting growth?

No, no, I think that is not the question. The question is that premium design takes into factor many things; the first is the mortality, second morbidity, third is the management expenses and fourth is the interest rate scenario which is predicted for the future. If the interest rates are going to remain hardened for the future, that means the discounting factor will be bigger and the premium rates actually should fall down.

But the premium rates only can be changed for the new products and not for the existing products and so just changing the premium rates for the benefit of a particular segment of stakeholders is not a good idea. It has to depend upon the kind of products, the benefits attached to it, the management expenses which a company is witnessing as the interest rate scenario for the future and the mortality experience as well as the morbidity experience.

