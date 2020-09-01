Lexington Woman Candice Johnson Dooley Sentenced to Nearly Six Years in Federal Prison on Drug Charges

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., announced today that Candice Johnson Dooley, 40, of Lexington, was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

Evidence presented in court established that on December 21, 2018, deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to Dooley’s residence in search of a fugitive. Dooley allowed law enforcement to look inside the residence, and upon entering, they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant on the residence and located approximately 241 grams of methamphetamine, approximately two grams of cocaine, baggies commonly used to package drugs for individual sales, and digital scales. Dooley admitted to possessing the drugs and making drug sales.

United States District Judge Mary G. Lewis sentenced Dooley to 70 months in federal prison, to be followed by a four-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime. Assistant United States Attorney William K. Witherspoon of the Columbia office, along with Special Assistant United States Attorney Casey Rankin Smith of the 11th Judicial Circuit, prosecuted the case.

