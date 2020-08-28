Lexington Man Terrico W. Williams Convicted of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

(STL.News) – A Lexington man was convicted yesterday by a federal jury sitting in Lexington, of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

After 20 minutes of deliberation, following a one-day trial, the jury convicted 29-year-old Terrico W. Williams of the charged offense.

According to testimony at trial, on September 11, 2019, officers with the Lexington Police arrested Williams, on an outstanding warrant. Williams was searched and found to have a loaded, .22 caliber handgun concealed inside his pants. Williams has a previous felony conviction from the Fayette Circuit Court, from 2016, for Manslaughter Second Degree.

Williams was indicted in October 2019.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the verdict.

The investigation was conducted by ATF and Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Rieker.

Williams will appear for sentencing on December 10, 2020. He faces a maximum of ten years in prison. However, the Court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing a sentence.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr., coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

This case is also a part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

