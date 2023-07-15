HomeGeneralLeonardo Durango Pleads Guilty to Social Security Fraud
General

Leonardo Durango Pleads Guilty to Social Security Fraud

Smith
By Smith
0
15
Leonardo Durango Pleads Guilty to Social Security Fraud
Leonardo Durango Pleads Guilty to Social Security Fraud

Providence Man, Leonardo Durango, Admits to Passport Fraud, Theft of Government Funds, and Fraudulent Use of Another Person’s Identity to Obtain Social Security Disability Benefits

PROVIDENCE, RI (STL.News) Fraud Case – A Providence man admitted to a federal judge that he fraudulently collected more than $230,000 in Social Security Administration (SAA) disability benefits in his own name, all the while continuing to work using another person’s identity, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Additionally, Leonardo Durango, 62, admitted that he used the name of that same person, without his knowledge, to fraudulently collect more than $26,000 in federally funded COVID-related unemployment benefits and that he also made a false statement in a U.S. passport application.  Durango admitted that he was not entitled to receive the funds.

Durango pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of concealment to disclose affecting rights to SSA benefits payments, passport fraud, and theft of government property.

Durango is scheduled to be sentenced on October 12, 2023.  The defendants’ sentences will be determined by a federal judge after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ly T. Chin.

The matter was investigated by the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Social Security Administration, and U.S. Department of Labor.

SOURCE: Office of Inspector General

Previous article
Tech Mahindra Sued by EEOC for Discrimination
Smith
Smithhttps://stlouisweb.design/
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith designed a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright © 2023 STL.News
MORE STORIES
Tech Mahindra Sued by EEOC for Discrimination

Tech Mahindra Sued by EEOC for Discrimination