LeMorris Walton Sentenced for Possessing Firearms

Tulsa Man, LeMorris Walton Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Possessing Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

A Tulsa man who possessed a revolver and shotgun to protect himself and the illicit drugs he was distributing was sentenced in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan sentenced LeMorris Walton Jr., 33, to five years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Oct. 14, 2021.

“My office will hold accountable individuals like LeMorris Walton Jr. for their continued criminal behavior. Felons carrying guns and dealing drugs contribute to the violence and economic decay experienced in too many neighborhoods across Northeast Oklahoma,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Federal authorities and our partners at the Tulsa Police Department are committed to reducing violent crime and building strong, safe communities.”

On Nov. 9, 2020, Walton possessed firearms at his residence in Tulsa for the purpose of protecting and furthering his marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine distribution operation. The defendant possessed a Herman Weihrauch .38 special revolver, a Maverick 12 gauge shotgun, and 33 rounds of ammunition. Walton is also a felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The Tulsa Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas E. Buscemi prosecuted the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the 2150 Initiative. The initiative is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Tulsa Police Department, ATF, and all other local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement partners to combat violent crime by focusing efforts on prohibited persons in possession of firearms as well as straw purchasers.

