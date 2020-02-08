Lee’s Summit Woman, Natalie J. McNeil, Brother, Tanner L. McNeil Sentenced for $1.7 Million Marijuana Conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A Lee’s Summit, Missouri, woman and her brother, a Denver, Colorado, man, were sentenced in federal court today for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute more than $1.7 million of marijuana that was mailed from Colorado to Missouri.

Natalie J. McNeil, 34, and Tanner L. McNeil, 30, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips. Natalie McNeil was sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison without parole and ordered to forfeit $121,000 to the government. Tanner McNeil was sentenced to two years and six months in federal prison without parole and ordered to forfeit $1,033,788 to the government.

They are among five Missouri residents and two Colorado residents who have pleaded guilty and been sentenced in this case.

Tanner McNeil and co-defendant Benjamin T. Parker, 29, of Denver, shipped the marijuana to co-conspirators in Missouri for further distribution. The marijuana was shipped in sealed packages inside plastic protein containers, and each shipment usually contained between four to six pounds. A total of 121 packages (484 to 726 pounds of marijuana) were shipped during the conspiracy.

Natalie McNeil deposited cash in structured amounts (to avoid federal transaction reporting requirements) in the bank accounts of Tanner McNeil and Parker. The cash deposits were made in bank branches in Missouri then withdrawn shortly afterward by Tanner McNeil and Parker at bank branches in Colorado.

A total of $1,769,244 in deposits of drug proceeds were made in Missouri, with $1,033,788 being made into Tanner McNeil’s bank account and $735,456 being made into Parker’s bank account. Investigators determined that $1,295,063 of the deposited drug proceeds were withdrawn by Tanner McNeil and Parker in Colorado shortly after the deposits were made in Missouri.

