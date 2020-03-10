Lee’s Summit MO Man, Joshua Hardin Sentenced for Meth Conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A Lee’s Summit, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Joshua Hardin, 29, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On Nov. 25, 2019, Hardin pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Oct. 16, 2018, to June 3, 2019.

Hardin was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Kansas City police officers on Oct. 30, 2018. Officers seized a bag that contained 371.38 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle’s driver and a stolen Glock handgun from the floorboard directly behind the driver’s seat. Hardin had 6.8 grams of methamphetamine and 5.22 grams of marijuana in his pockets.

Officers had earlier seized a bag from Hardin that contained54.86 grams of methamphetamine. Officers were called by a homeowner on Oct. 16, 2018, who reported that he saw Hardin, whom he did not know, walk out from behind a shed on his property. The homeowner’s wife then found the bag of methamphetamine behind the shed, and the homeowner contacted the police. Hardin admitted the methamphetamine belonged to him.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Kate Butterfield. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.