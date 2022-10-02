Latest poll puts Labour 19 points ahead of Tories in damning blow for Truss

L iz Truss has been dealt another critical blow to her premiership, following the release of a new poll.

A poll by Opinium has put Labour 19-points ahead of the Tories – with support for Sir Keir’s party up seven points on 46 per cent while the Conservatives are down seven on 27 per cent.

Opinium’s latest survey found more than half the public – 55 per cent – disapprove of the job Ms Truss is doing against just 18 per cent who approve – a net rating of minus 37.

Support for Kwasi Kwarteng showed a similar drop, with 55 per cent disapproving against 15 per cent approving – a net rating of minus 40 – down 30 points on a week ago.

Half – 51 per cent – thought he should quit against 18 per cent who want him to stay, while almost as many, 48 per cent, want Ms Truss to go with 26 per cent saying she should carry on.

In contrast, Labour leader Sir Keir has seen his rating rise with 38 per cent approval against 29 per cent disapproval – a net rating of plus nine, up from minus four last week.

On the economy, just 20 per cent think the Conservatives are best placed to handle it, down 10 points on the week, while 39 per cent believe it would do better under Labour, a 10-point rise.

It means that in the space of a week, a one-point lead for the Tories on the issue has turned into a 19-point advantage for Labour.

Opinium Research carried out an online survey of 2,000 GB adults aged 18 and over between September 28-30.