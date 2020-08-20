Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Investigating A Fatal Crash of Motorcycle V/S Multiple Vehicles

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On August 19, 2020, at approximately 8:33 p.m., a fatal traffic collision occurred at the intersection of N. Nellis Boulevard and E. Washington Avenue. Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of the crash all indicated that a 2020 Kawasaki ZX6 motorcycle was traveling south on N. Nellis Boulevard, in the left of three travel lanes, approaching a green traffic-signal located at E. Washington Avenue. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on N. Nellis Boulevard, approaching E. Washington Avenue behind the motorcycle. A 2020 Nissan Rogue was traveling north on N. Nellis Boulevard in a single left-turn lane approaching E. Washington Avenue.

The Nissan entered the intersection and turned left, traveling into the path of the approaching motorcycle. The motorcycle collided into the right side of the Nissan. The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle as the approaching Chevrolet crashed into the Nissan. Despite all life-saving measures performed by arriving medical personnel, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the collision and was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Nissan was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center Trauma with minor injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the collision scene. Both drivers did not display any signs of impairment. The death of the motorcyclist marked the 61st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2020. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s – Collision Investigation Section.

