Las Vegas Metropolitan Police: Fatal Traffic Collision on S. Maryland Pkwy at E. Katie Ave

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On August 3, 2020, at approximately 7:01 p.m., an auto versus pedestrians fatal traffic collision occurred on S.

Maryland Pkwy at E. Katie Ave. Evidence at the scene and witnesses’ statements indicated two female juvenile pedestrians were crossing E. Katie Ave, in a marked crosswalk, from the northwest corner to the southwest corner at the intersection. A 2002 Mercedes-Benz was stopped for a red light, facing east, on Katie Ave. A 2014 Hyundai and a 2018 Ford were in the McDonald’s Drive-Thru on the southwest corner of the intersection. A 2012 Mercedes-Benz, operated by 38-year-old Ebone Whitaker, was traveling south on S. Maryland Pkwy approaching

the intersection with E. Katie Ave. Ms. Whitakerfailed to maintain control of the 2012 Mercedes-Benz and left the roadway to the right over the west curb. The Mercedes-Benz struck a traffic sign on the sidewalk and continued south. The 2012 Mercedes-Benz then struck the two juvenile pedestrians in the crosswalk. One of the pedestrians was forced to the roadway and came to rest underneath the eastbound 2002 Mercedes-Benz. The other pedestrian came to rest in the McDonald’s Drive-Thru. The 2012 Mercedes-Benz continued south and struck a tree and a traffic signal pole on the southwest corner of the intersection. The 2012 Mercedes-Benz came to rest on the sidewalk south of E. Katie Ave. The Ford Fusion and the Hyundai Sonata were struck by the falling tree. Ms. Whitaker was transported to Sunrise hospital with serious injuries and displayed signs of being impaired. One of the pedestrians was pronounced deceased at the scene, the other was transported to Sunrise hospital where she died despite all resuscitative efforts. Ms. Whitaker was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death. The deaths of the two pedestrians marked the 56th and 57th traffic-related fatalities in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2020. The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE