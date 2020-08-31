Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Investigates 13th Officer Involved Shooting of 2020

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On August 30, 2020 at 3:43 a.m., LVMPD patrol officers were dispatched to the 8900 block of Happy Stream Avenue to investigate reports of a suicidal adult male armed with a handgun. Upon arrival, officers observed the male enter his vehicle and drive to the intersection of El Capitan Way and Grand Teton Drive where he abruptly stopped. The male exited his vehicle armed with

a handgun and fired several rounds towards the officers. The officers returned fire at which point the suspect fled from the area on foot.

Officers located the armed suspect nearby and attempted to engage in dialog to de-escalate the situation. The incident was treated as a barricade and SWAT along with Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene. Approximately three hours later, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

This is the 13 th officer involved shooting of 2020. Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.

Captain Nichole Splinter provided a media statement that may be viewed by clicking the following link: https://youtu.be/BgWpctFU3do

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

