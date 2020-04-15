Larry Mitchell Hopkins sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for illegal firearm possession in New Mexico

(STL.News) – Larry Mitchell Hopkins, who is also known as Johnny Horton Jr., 70, of Flora Vista, New Mexico, was sentenced in federal court in Albuquerque today to 21 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hopkins previously pleaded guilty to this offense on Jan. 2. In his plea agreement, Hopkins admitted committing this offense in San Juan County, New Mexico by possessing nine pistols, rifles, and shotguns on Nov. 28, 2017. Hopkins also admitted possessing ammunition after being previously convicted of felony offenses in Michigan, Oregon, and South Dakota, including illegal weapon possession and impersonating a peace officer.

The FBI investigated this case. The Sunland Park Police Department assisted in arresting Hopkins. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico prosecuted the case.

