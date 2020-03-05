Largest Intracoastal Building Lot on Jupiter Island Hits the Market with Engel & Völkers for $13.5 million

JUPITER, FLA. (STL.News) – Engel & Völkers today announced Ken and Kandyce Meierling of the Meierling Group at Engel & Völkers Jupiter will represent the sale of the largest available building lot located on the sought-after south end of Jupiter Island at 512 and 510 South Beach Road, Hobe Sound.

“This is the largest Intracoastal lot available on prestigious Jupiter Island,” said Ken Meierling. “I am very excited at the prospect of duplicating our previous success stories with this latest listing.”

Listed at $13.5 million, the property is currently deeded as two separate lots and anchored by a four-bedroom guest house. The building lot spans 324-feet along the Intracoastal and stretches out over 3.2-acres, making it the largest Intracoastal lot available on Jupiter Island. The lot offers a total allowable floor area of over 14,000 square-feet, including two accessory buildings with pre-existent landscaping and perimeter planting to provide seclusion and privacy around the property.

The Meierling Group currently holds the record for the highest priced residential property sale on Jupiter Island and all of Martin county with the sale of 440 South Beach Road for $38 million.

Home to less than 1,000 residents, Jupiter Island has long been an exclusive getaway to some of the world’s most accomplished individuals. Notable residents include political figures such as the Bush family, professional golfers Tiger Woods, Greg Norman and Nick Price, as well as American professional tennis player, Venus Williams.

About Engel & Völkers:

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a bespoke, white-glove concierge client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 175 shop locations with more than 3,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 11,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers Florida:

Engel & Völkers Florida is the Master License Partner of the global luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in the state of Florida. Recognized for uniquely recruiting, training and equipping some of the top professionals in the real estate industry, Engel & Völkers Florida’s exclusive franchise model positions its license partners at the top of the premium market to gain market share and support their bottom line. The company represents franchise locations in: 30A Beaches, Belleair, Boca Raton, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers Downtown, Islamorada, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Jupiter, Orlando Downtown, Leesburg, Madeira Beach, Marco Island, Melbourne Downtown, Melbourne Central, Miami-Coral Gables, Olde Naples, Orlando Downtown, Orlando-Winter Park, Palm Beach, South Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Pete, Stuart, Wellington, and Windermere.

Engel & Völkers Florida is continuing to strategically strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state of Florida. If you would like to know more about the Engel & Völkers brand or how to join its global network, which is known for demonstrating competence, exclusivity and passion, feel free to call our corporate office, located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Tel: +1 239-348-9000.

For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit https://www.evfranchise.com/