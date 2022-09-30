Largest cryptocurrencies mixed as Bitcoin Cash climbs – MarketWatch

The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Friday, with Bitcoin Cash
BCHUSD
seeing the biggest move, rising 0.66% to $117.08.
Cardano
ADAUSD
led the decreases with a 0.57% drop to 43 cents.
Two other cryptocurrencies saw increases Friday. Polkadot
DOTUSD
climbed 0.42% to $6.43, and Uniswap
UNIUSD
climbed 0.09% to $6.40.
In addition to Cardano, five other currencies posted drops. Litecoin
LTCUSD
inched down 0.32% to $53.68, and Ethereum
ETHUSD
sank 0.27% to $1,334.62.
Ripple
XRPUSD
sank 0.25% to 48 cents, and Bitcoin
BTCUSD
inched down 19,440.13% to $19,440.13.
Dogecoin
DOGEUSD
recorded the smallest decline, sinking 0.12% to 6 cents.
In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.
COIN
climbed 1.77% to $63.04, while MicroStrategy Inc.
MSTR
rallied 1.41% to $214.80. Riot Blockchain Inc.
RIOT
shares climbed 0.69% to $7.14, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.
MARA
were flat at $10.77.
Overstock.com Inc.
OSTK
climbed 0.37% to $24.61, while Block Inc.
SQ
slipped 0.09% to $55.85 and Tesla Inc.
TSLA
rose 0.13% to $268.56.
PayPal Holdings Inc.
PYPL
inched down 0.68% to $88.10, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. Cl A
EBON
shares rallied 5.11% to 43 cents. NVIDIA Corp.
NVDA
climbed 0.95% to $123.36, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
AMD
sank 0.68% to $64.13.
In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF
BLOK
climbed 0.93% to $18.74. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF
BITQ,
which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, inched down 0.08% to $6.38. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
GBTC,
which tracks the Bitcoin market price, climbed 0.35% to $11.37.
Editor’s Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken. See our market data terms of use.