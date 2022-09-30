Largest cryptocurrencies mixed as Bitcoin Cash climbs – MarketWatch

The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Friday, with Bitcoin Cash

BCHUSD

seeing the biggest move, rising 0.66% to $117.08.

Cardano

ADAUSD

led the decreases with a 0.57% drop to 43 cents.

Two other cryptocurrencies saw increases Friday. Polkadot

DOTUSD

climbed 0.42% to $6.43, and Uniswap

UNIUSD

climbed 0.09% to $6.40.