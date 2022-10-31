Largest cryptocurrencies drop on Ripple, Bitcoin Cash declines – MarketWatch

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Monday, with Ripple
XRPUSD
seeing the biggest change, dropping 2.97% to 45 cents.
Bitcoin Cash
BCHUSD
dropped 2.45% to $114.17, and Dogecoin
DOGEUSD
dropped 2.40% to 12 cents.
Litecoin
LTCUSD
dropped 2.40% to $54.51 on Monday, while Uniswap
UNIUSD
dropped 1.89% to $6.83 and Ethereum
ETHUSD
shed 2.06% to $1,562.61.
Cardano
ADAUSD
and Bitcoin
BTCUSD
fell 1.62% to 40 cents and 1.01% to $20,478.31
Polkadot
DOTUSD
posted the smallest drop with a 0.34% decline to $6.62.
In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.
COIN
shed 1.76% to $70.80, while MicroStrategy Inc.
MSTR
fell 3.26% to $270.86. Riot Blockchain Inc.
RIOT
shares dropped 2.55% to $6.87, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.
MARA
shed 1.73% to $13.61.
Overstock.com Inc.
OSTK
shed 3.44% to $24.14, while Block Inc.
SQ
rose 0.13% to $61.37 and Tesla Inc.
TSLA
fell 1.72% to $224.60.
PayPal Holdings Inc.
PYPL
declined 2.08% to $84.46, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. Cl A
EBON
shares climbed 0.60% to 30 cents. NVIDIA Corp.
NVDA
shed 2.14% to $135.38, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
AMD
declined 2.08% to $60.58.
In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF
BLOK
declined 1.54% to $19.24. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF
BITQ,
which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, fell 2.01% to $6.32. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
GBTC,
which tracks the Bitcoin market price, sank 0.08% to $12.05.
Editor’s Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken. See our market data terms of use.