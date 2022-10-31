Largest cryptocurrencies drop on Ripple, Bitcoin Cash declines – MarketWatch

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Monday, with Ripple

XRPUSD

seeing the biggest change, dropping 2.97% to 45 cents.

Bitcoin Cash

BCHUSD

dropped 2.45% to $114.17, and Dogecoin

DOGEUSD

dropped 2.40% to 12 cents.

Litecoin

LTCUSD

dropped 2.40% to $54.51 on Monday, while Uniswap

UNIUSD

dropped 1.89% to $6.83 and Ethereum

ETHUSD

shed 2.06% to $1,562.61.