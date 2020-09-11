Laredo, Texas; Christopher Sedrick Brown admits guilt after marijuana smuggling attempt leads to high-speed chase at checkpoint | USAO-SDTX

(STL.News) – A 47-year-old Houston man has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 132 kilograms of marijuana, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Christopher Sedrick Brown admitted that on April 20 he arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate Highway 35 north of Laredo. He was driving a tan-colored semi-tractor. Soon after, a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics or hidden persons inside the vehicle.

Authorities sent him to secondary inspection, but Brown ignored their instruction. Instead, he accelerated and absconded from the checkpoint at a high rate of speed.

Law enforcement pursued the vehicle as Brown drove erratically at speeds reaching 94 mph. Brown made his way into La Salle County along mile marker 59, but eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into thick brush.

He attempted to flee on foot. However, authorities apprehended him on the Interstate Highway 35 frontage road.

Authorities conducted a search of the abandoned trailer and discovered eight bundles of marijuana wrapped in cellophane. The drugs weighed 132 kilograms (291.6 pounds) with an estimated street value of approximately $90,000.

Brown has been and will remain in in custody pending his sentencing, which will be set at a later date before U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana. At that time, Brown faces between a minimum of five and up to 40 years in federal prison.

Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation with assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco J. Rodriguez is prosecuting the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE