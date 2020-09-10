Lansing Man Wins $801,602 Doubler Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash Jackpot

Michigan (STL.News) Lansing man plans to take care of his family after winning an $801,602 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Doubler Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 2558 East Jolly Road in Lansing.

“I checked the Lottery’s website when I got home and saw the Fast Cash jackpot had reset,” said the 23-year-old player. “As soon as I saw that, I just had a feeling I was the winner.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. With his winnings, he plans to buy a car, buy a new home, and take care of his family.

“Winning so much is a lot to take in, but I will be able to do things for my family now that I could only dream about before,” the player said.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE