Lansing, Illinois Resident Ruby Toosevich Ordered To Pay $323,986.54 in Restitution

(STL.News) – Ruby Toosevich a/k/a Ruby Marie Lewis, 55, of Lansing, Illinois, was sentenced before District Court Judge James T. Moody following her plea of guilty to bank fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.

Toosevich was ordered to pay $323,986.54 in restitution and sentenced to 27 months in prison.

According to documents filed in this case, between December 2012 and December 2013, Ruby Toosevich executed a scheme to defraud the medical practice where she worked by using her employer’s bank account to pay her own expenses. Toosevich created fraudulent invoices disguised as legitimate business expenses to obtain checks from her employer’s bank account totaling more than a half million dollars. She then used the checks to pay or attempt to pay for a mortgage, home remodeling and repairs, private school tuition, federal taxes, jewelry, a luxury car lease, and other expenses. After discovering Toosevich’s scheme, the medical practice stopped payment on some of the checks, resulting in a loss of approximately $335,676.

“Ms. Toosevich cheated her employer for the financial gain of herself, her friends and family,” said U.S. Attorney Kirsch. “These type of crimes will be investigated and prosecuted by my Office and our investigative partners.”

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division, and the Munster Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jacqueline L. Jacobs.

