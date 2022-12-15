Landmark Cars IPO subscribed 51% on day three; issue closes today

The Rs 552 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Landmark Cars continued to see tepid response from investors on the third and final day of the bidding process. The issue was booked 39% at the end of day two.

The company is selling its shares in the range of Rs 481-506 apiece, with a lot size of 29 equity shares. The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 402 crore.

According to the data from BSE, investors made bids for 40,66,873 equity shares or 51% compared to 80,41,805 equity shares on offer at 12.50 pm on Thursday, December 15.

The quota for employees was subscribed 2.41 times, whereas the retail portion was booked 44%. The allocation for non-institutional investors was subscribed 91% but the portion for qualified institutional bidders was booked only 30%.

Brokerage firms remain mixed on the issue.

Out of total revenue the company earned, 80% is from sale of vehicles with an EBITDA margin of 2.87% and remaining 20% is from the after sales service and spare parts segment with an EBITDA margin of 18.19% in FY2022, said Securities.

“The company’s debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.48x as of June 2022; post-IPO it would become 1.03x. On valuation front, the company is available at 28.30x PE for FY22,” it added with an ‘avoid’ rating for the issue.

Ahead of its IPO, Landmark cars allotted 32,66,797 equity shares at a price of Rs 506 apiece to 14 anchor investors including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Maven India, Pinebridge, BNP Pariba and others to raise about 165.3 crore.

and are the book running lead managers to the issue, whereas Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar for the same.

Another brokerage firm Securities has suggested to apply for the issue and pegged the price at Rs 1,125, Rs 885 and Rs 695 in bull case, base case and bear case, respectively.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

