Lafayette Man Jared Tyler Olivier Sentenced to Federal Prison for Transportation of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that a Lafayette, Louisiana, man was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Michael J. Juneau, after previously pleading guilty on January 21, 2020, to one count of transportation of child pornography.

Jared Tyler Olivier, 24, was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

The investigation began in January 2019 when special agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations (LBI) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) containing information that a Tumblr user had uploaded a file containing an image of a prepubescent male engaging in a sexual act. Agents with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and LBI executed a lawful search warrant at Olivier’s apartment in April 2019. Olivier admitted to the officers that he was the user of the Tumblr account and that he used it to view images and videos of child pornography.

Following further investigation, agents learned that Olivier had used a Dropbox account to store images and videos of child pornography. After receiving permission from Olivier for agents to access the Dropbox account, they found approximately 39 videos of prepubescent and post pubescent males engaged in various sexual acts. Some of the videos depicted males approximately three years of age. Jared Olivier admitted that he transported child pornography from a computer to his Dropbox account in January and February 2018.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crime Unit investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R. Bordelon, II prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

