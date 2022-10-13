Kwarteng says he will not pre-empt 31 Oct. statement-Channel 4



LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday he would not pre-empt his planned statement on UK fiscal policy on Oct. 31, a Channel 4 News reporter said after speaking to him in Washington.

Kwarteng is in Washington for a meeting of the International Monetary Fund. British media has reported the government is considering changing parts of his mini-budget that sparked a market rout.