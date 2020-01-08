Knox County Man Charles W. Warfield Convicted of Methamphetamine Trafficking and Firearm Charges

(STL.News) – Charles W. Warfield, 51, of Artemis, Kentucky, was convicted by a federal jury on Tuesday, for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The proof at trial established that Warfield purchased and distributed methamphetamine in Laurel and Knox Counties. Warfield and a co-conspirator traveled to Louisville and brought back 14 ounces of methamphetamine for distribution. Social media records and witness testimony also established that Warfield attempted to trade a .45 caliber handgun for methamphetamine. At the time Warfield possessed the firearm, he was a convicted felon.

Co-defendants Jonathan Harper, Derwin Julien, Lawrence Collinsworth, Cortez Evans, Tasha Wernicke, Jordan Britt, Scott Hensley, Amy Mosley, Lindsey Rose, Darryl Moore, Thorold Johnson, Bobby Hamilton, Rickie Eubanks, Eddie Hoskins, Justin Collins, and Ralph Jones have each pled guilty to their roles in the methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Tommy Estevan, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Sheriff Mike Smith, Knox County Sheriff’s Office; and Chief Col. Rusty Hedrick, Corbin Police Department, jointly announced the convictions.

The investigation was conducted by the ATF, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and the Corbin Police Department. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna E. Reed.

Warfield is scheduled to appear for sentencing on April 24, 2020, in London. Warfield faces up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine on the methamphetamine conviction. He also faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the firearm conviction. However, the Court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing its sentence.

