Kissimmee Man Jistrand Noel Claims Top Prize in $2,000,000 Gold Rush

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Jistrand Noel, 59, of Kissimmee, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game after mailing in his winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,405,000.00.

Noel purchased his winning ticket from Murphy USA, located at 3256 Vineland Road in Kissimmee. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

