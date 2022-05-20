Kingman: Todd Gehman Convicted for Possessing Firearms

Kingman Man, Todd Gehman Howard Convicted for Possessing Firearms and Ammunition as a Convicted Felon

(STL.News) Last week, a federal jury found Todd Gehman Howard, 60, of Kingman, Arizona, guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. Sentencing is scheduled for August 1, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Susan Brnovich.

On October 11, 2019, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Howard’s residence in Kingman, Arizona. Inside the residence, agents discovered 23 firearms, including 21 in a safe in Howard’s bedroom closet, and approximately 7,600 rounds of ammunition. Howard’s firearms included various types of revolvers, shotguns, and semi-automatic rifles.

One of the guns in the safe was a Privately Made Firearm (PMF), FAL-type .308 caliber semiautomatic rifle, sometimes referred to as a “ghost gun.” Evidence presented at trial showed the receiver of that firearm was forged in Australia, and that the completed firearm had traveled from the State of Washington to Arizona.

“The Department of Justice takes seriously the prohibited possession of firearms. This Office will continue to prosecute such cases vigorously, especially cases such as this that involve federal felons possessing large quantities of firearms and ammunition,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino.

The FBI conducted the investigation in this case, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph Koehler and William Rubens, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today