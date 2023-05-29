Keyvon Hamilton Hogan Sentenced to 23 Months Prison for Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments.

SIOUX FALLS, SD (STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced Friday that U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier sentenced a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man convicted of Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments. The sentencing took place on May 17, 2023, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Keyvon Hamilton Hogan, age 23, was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $563,127.06 in restitution, to forfeit his interest in money and personal property, as well as to pay $100, a statutorily required special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Hogan was indicted for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments by a federal grand jury in April 2022. He pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments on November 9, 2022.

According to court documents, from 2020 to April 2022, Hogan and his co-defendants conspired with others to commit bank fraud. The scheme impacted multiple financial institutions and individuals throughout the Sioux Falls area and elsewhere, as the defendants obtained money from those banks by means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises. After receiving funds through fraud, Hogan and his co-conspirators engaged in depositing, transferring, wiring, and withdrawing currency and electronic funds at financial institutions to conceal and disguise the proceeds of the fraud scheme.

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation; Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations; Sioux Falls Police Department; U.S. Postal Service; and South Dakota Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy R. Jehangiri prosecuted the case.

Hogan was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service to continue serving his sentence.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice