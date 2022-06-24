Kentucky State Trooper Indicted for Conspiracy Obstruction

Kentucky State Trooper Indicted for Conspiracy and Obstruction

A Kentucky State Police Trooper, from London, Ky., has been indicted for conspiracy as well as engaging in misleading conduct with the intent to prevent communication to a federal official or commission of a federal offense.

A federal grand jury sitting in London returned the indictment charging 32-year-old Michael L. Howell with conspiracy to obstruct a criminal investigation and for engaging in misleading conduct with the intent to prevent communication of information to federal law enforcement relating to the commission or possible commission of a federal offense.

The indictment alleges that Howell, along with another KSP Trooper, conspired with others to conceal the true nature of force used by KSP troopers, and the circumstances under which they used that force, to detain an arrestee. The indictment alleges that Howell and the others failed to disclose the use of force upon the victim, by developing a fictious story about what happened, which matched “the closest thing to what the video would show,” in order to conceal the true events and mislead his investigating supervisor.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office, announced the indictment.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the FBI. The indictment was presented to the grand jury by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zachary Dembo and Emily Greenfield.

A date for Howell to appear in court is scheduled for July 8 at 1:30 p.m. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge. However, any sentence following a conviction would be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

This indictment is part of an ongoing investigation.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today