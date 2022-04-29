Kentucky Lt. Gov. Recognizes 17 Main Street Communities

Lt. Governor Recognizes 17 Kentucky Main Street Communities

Main Street communities reported $60.5 million in statewide investment

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman joined leaders from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet along with state and local officials to recognize 17 Kentucky Main Street communities for their efforts to foster economic vitality and job creation through historic preservation.

“As I travel the state, I get to visit small towns and enjoy their vibrant downtown,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “I understand just how important these areas are to our rural communities. For five generations, my family owned and operated Coleman Lumber Yard in downtown Harrodsburg. So I understand the connection downtowns have to small businesses, their communities and our families.”

The Kentucky Main Street program was created in 1979 to reverse economic decline in central business districts through historic preservation and redevelopment of commercial buildings. In 2021, Kentucky Main Street communities reported $60.5 million in investment in downtown commercial districts. Communities reported 548 new jobs, 130 new businesses and 201 historic building rehabilitation projects completed.

“Kentucky Main Streets serve as the heart of our communities and highlight the small businesses that represent the culture and uniqueness of the commonwealth,” Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Mike Berry said. “The economic impact that Kentucky Main Streets reported last year illustrates just how incredibly vital every community is to the future of Kentucky, and why we must continue to support efforts to redevelop and invest in both rural and urban Kentucky.”

The Kentucky Main Street program consists of 28 communities. Lt Gov. Coleman recognized Main Street communities for their outstanding efforts in economic vitality, promotion, historic preservation and adaptive reuse, volunteerism, local Main Street partnership and Spirit of Main Street. Communities recognized as part of the ceremony are as follows:

Awards for Economic Vitality:

Pikeville Main Street

London Downtown

Heart of Danville

Awards for Best Promotion:

Murray Main Street

Main Street Winchester

Volunteer of the Year Awards:

Terry Dachenhaus, Heart of Danville Main Street

Julie Perell, Guthrie Main Street

Marilyn Neumann, Campbellsville Main Street

Bonnie Skinner, Cynthiana Main Street

Outstanding Main Street Partner Awards:

First National Bank of Manchester-London, London Main Street

Willing Hearts, Julie Ray Pitts, Tri-Cities Heritage Development Main Street

Best Adaptive Reuse Award:

Martin Ausmus and Ike’s Pizza in Middlesboro

Spirit of Main Street Awards:

Teresa Mays, Beattyville Main Street Director

Bobbie Gothard, Tri-Cities Main Street Director

David B. Eaton, Shelbyville Mayor

Preservation Hero Awards:

Vicki Goode and Robbie Mayes, Perryville Main Street

Jay Shoffner, Middlesboro Main Street

Kentucky is one of four states selected to receive the 2020 Main Street America Facade Improvement Grant. As part of Thursday’s ceremony, Maysville, Shelbyville and Williamsburg Main Streets were recognized as the state’s designated grant recipients.

In celebration of National Historic Preservation Month, the week of May 9-14 is dedicated to highlighting Kentucky Main Street Week throughout the commonwealth. Kentuckians are encouraged to support local businesses in historic downtown.