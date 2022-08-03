Kentucky Governor Orders To Help Flood Victims

Gov. Beshear Emergency Order Helps Flood Victims in Disaster Area to Replace Licenses, IDs, Vehicle Registrations and Titles

Three state resort parks to host pop-up driver licensing services, more sites to come

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear issued an emergency order making it easier for flood victims in 13 Eastern Kentucky counties to replace lost driver’s licenses and other essential documents at no cost. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is also deploying driver licensing staff to take the full range of licensing services to flood-impacted areas.

The emergency order waives statutory fees otherwise required for duplicate licenses, permits, state identification cards and auto titles and registration, including those for motor vehicles, boats, mobile homes and ATVs. The waiver applies to residents in the following federally declared disaster areas: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties.

“Our fellow Kentuckians who have lost so much in this catastrophic flooding need immediate help,” Gov. Beshear said. “Licenses and IDs and titles do more than authorize someone to own and operate a motor vehicle. They’re needed to access essential public services, like doing business at a bank or applying for disaster assistance in the days and weeks ahead. Sadly for so many of our fellow Kentuckians, these documents and credentials were swept away. We’re doing what we can to help Kentuckians rebuild their lives.”

The order, which is retroactive to Thursday, July 28, will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency.

Residents can request vehicle registration and related documents at county clerks’ offices. Driver licenses, learner permits and state-issued IDs can be replaced at any Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office or at Pop-up Driver Licensing events.

Pop-up Driver Licensing Program

KYTC driver licensing staff will be making one-day “pop-up” visits at the following state park locations between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET to help Kentuckians who need to request replacement driver’s licenses, permits and ID cards. No appointments are needed.

Friday, August 5: Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, 75 Theatre Court, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653

Monday, August 8: Pine Mountain State Resort Park, 1050 State Park Road, Pineville, Ky. 40977

Tuesday, August 9: Buckhorn State Resort Park, 4441 Ky Hwy. 1833, Buckhorn, Ky. 41721

More pop-up driver licensing locations offering longer-term services are being coordinated in additional Eastern Kentucky counties.

“We’re finalizing arrangements and deploying staff as soon as possible to make it convenient for residents to replace crucial documents,” KYTC Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “While these initial pop-up locations are intended to serve residents sheltering at the parks, we are proud to have our Driver Licensing Regional Offices in Jackson, Manchester, Pikeville and Prestonsburg open for business to serve all Kentuckians.”

Regional offices in the affected counties are located in Jackson, Manchester, Pikeville and Prestonsburg. Appointments can be made online at drive.ky.gov. Walk-in customers are welcome as long as slots are available.

State Warns of Text Message Scam

A fradulent text message (to see photos, click here, here and here) was reported today impersonating the Transportation Cabinet. The sender appears to target flood victims by including a link to submit information related to the waiver of card and registration replacement fees. The text message is not from KYTC and recipients are warned not to click the link. While the Cabinet may send text messages about Driver Licensing Regional offices, we do not solicit personal information via text.

Victims who have submitted any personal information are advised to visit the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General website, ag.ky.gov, to follow their guidance concerning potential identity theft.