Kentucky Governor Beshear Takes Additional Steps to Protect Kentuckians during COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced more actions on Friday to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and assist Kentuckians trying to manage difficulties because of the virus. Gov. Beshear requested school superintendents keep schools closed for in-person classes until at least April 20 and delayed the state’s income tax filing deadline until July 15.

“We are being called to change our lives – to change our lives to protect those around us. And it’s something that’s going on all around the world. This is our test as a generation,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is our time to show that we put our neighbors and our country ahead of just a bottom line. That we don’t look to be the exception; we look to be the volunteer. We look to be the person that will step up and do what it takes.”

Gov. Beshear also thanked businesses, including bourbon distillers, for assisting with the response to COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear urged Kentuckians to be cautious of rumors and to depend on proven and good sources of news, including governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The Governor asked people to follow orders not to gather in public and to follow social distancing by staying at least six feet apart from others.

“At this point in Kentucky, there is no place we should have crowds,” he said.

