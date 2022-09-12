Kentucky Governor Beshear Makes Appointments

Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

Gov. Beshear has appointed Kathy Robinson as the Property Valuation Administrator for Rockcastle County.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Ken Lewis as a member of the Northern Kentucky Convention Center Corporation Board of Directors.

Ken Lewis is owner and CEO of New Riff Distilling LLC. He replaces Steven Frank, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 7, 2026.

Gov. Beshear has appointed John Sistarenik as a member of the Louisville/Jefferson County Air Board.

John Sistarenik of Louisville is retired. He replaces Mary Rose Evans, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2026.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Richard Thomas as a member of the Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting.

Richard Thomas of Richmond is a retired hospital CEO and city manager.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Dr. Aneeta Bhatia and Dr. Tamella Cassis as members of the State Board of Medical Licensure. The Governor has also reappointed Dr. William Thornbury Jr.

Aneeta Bhatia of Prospect is an anesthesiologist at UofL Health. She replaces David Wallace, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 31, 2026.

Tamella Cassis of Prospect is a dermatologist at Cassis Dermatology & Aesthetics Center. She replaces Caren Daniels, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 31, 2026.

William Thornbury Jr. of Glasgow is a physician at Medical Associates of Southern Kentucky and shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 31, 2026.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Ellen Schroeder and Gretchen Brown as members of the Palliative Care Interdisciplinary Advisory Council. The Governor has also reappointed Gretchen Horton, Dr. Bethany Snider, Dr. Todd Cote, Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale and Robert “Turner” West II.

Ellen Schroeder of Glasgow is a health systems manager at the American Cancer Society. She replaces Kristy Young, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 6, 2025.

Gretchen Brown of Lexington is retired. She replaces James Patton, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 6, 2025.

Gretchen Horton of Lexington is a pediatric palliative care social worker and shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2025.

Bethany Cox Snider of Taylorsville is senior vice president and chief medical officer at Hosparus Health and shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2025.

Todd Cote of Lexington is chief medical officer at Bluegrass Care Navigators and shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2025.

Lindsay Ragsdale of Nicholasville is chief medical officer at Kentucky Children’s Hospital and shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2025.

Turner West of Lexington is associate vice president of the Palliative Care Leadership Center at Bluegrass Care Navigators and shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has reappointed Dr. Keith Myrick as a member of the State Board of Podiatry.

Keith Myrick of Anchorage is a physician at Kentuckiana Foot & Ankle Sports Medicine and shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 22, 2026.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Melanie Peskoe, Joe Cowan and Traci Burks as members of the KATS Network Advisory Council. The Governor has also reappointed William Titus Jr., Nicole Maher, Samanthia Farthing and Geraldine Gordon-Brown.

Melanie Peskoe of Louisville is a public policy and research coordinator for the American Foundation for the Blind. She replaces Winter Renfrow, who resigned and whose term subsequently expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 2, 2025.

Joe Cowan of Monticello is an instructional specialist at Somerset Community College. He replaces Chester Wilbert, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending March 31, 2023.

William Titus Jr. of Louisville is retired and shall serve for a term expiring March 31, 2025.

Nicole Maher of Nicholasville is the advocacy director at the Commonwealth Council on Developmental Disabilities and shall serve for a term expiring March 31, 2025.

Samanthia Farthing of Van Lear is a vocational rehabilitation counselor at the Kentucky Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and shall serve for a term expiring March 31, 2025.

Geraldine Gordon-Brown of Louisville is retired and shall serve for a term expiring March 31, 2025.

Geraldine Gordon-Brown of Louisville is retired and shall serve for a term expiring March 31, 2025. Traci Burks of Villa Hills is an income tax manager for DLL. She replaces Karen Coulter, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 6, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Peter Goodmann, Alice Jones and Nina McCoy as members of the Kentucky Geological Survey Advisory Board. The Governor has also reappointed Gregory Yankey.

Peter Goodmann of Frankfort is director of the Division of Water at the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet. He replaces Gregory Cornett, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2025.

Alice Jones of Richmond is a professor of geosciences at Eastern Kentucky University. She replaces Ron Gilkerson, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2025.

Nina McCoy of Inez is retired. She replaces Stephen Sullivan, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2025.

Gregory Yankey of Salvisa is a technical advisor at HDR Engineering Inc. and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Steven Clark, Teresa Somody, Charles Chapman and Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr. as members of the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments.

Steven Clark of Bowling Green is a hearing aid specialist and owner of Chambers & Clark Hearing Aid Service. He replaces Travis Corder, who resigned and whose term subsequently expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 31, 2026.

Teresa Somody of Lewisport is a hearing instrument specialist at Listen Hear LLC. She replaces Gregory Thompson, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 31, 2026.

Charles Chapman of Shelbyville is a hearing practitioner at Chapman Hearing LLC. He replaces Faron Blakeman, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 31, 2026.

Anthony Milliano Sr. of Paducah is a doctor of audiology and owner of Audiology & Hearing Center. He replaces Gabriel Broyles, who resigned and whose term subsequently expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 31, 2026.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Sara Santo, Scott DeBurger and Thomas Miller as members of the Kentucky Board of Licensure for Occupational Therapy.

Sara Santo of Louisville is an occupational therapist at Jefferson County Public Schools. She replaces Joshua Ramsey, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 6, 2025.

Scott DeBurger of La Grange is an occupational therapist at Baptist Health. He replaces Stacy Grider, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 6, 2025.

Thomas Miller of Lexington is retired. He replaces Harold Corder, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 6, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Buford Hurley as a member of the Kentucky 911 Services Board.

Buford Hurley of Flatwoods is the public safety director at Greenup County Fiscal Court. He replaces Harry Clark, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 6, 2024.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Joshua Lowe as a member of the Kentucky Commission on Proprietary Education.

Joshua Lowe of Whitley City is an attorney at Baird, Blevins, & Lowe Law Offices PLLC and assistant county attorney for McCreary County. He replaces Brenda Evans, who resigned and whose term subsequently expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 6, 2026.

Read more news related to Kentucky: