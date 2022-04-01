Kentucky Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Kentucky Marine

Kentucky Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Kentucky Marine

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, April 4, in honor of a Kentucky Marine who died during a NATO exercise in Europe.

According to the Department of Defense, Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died March 18, 2022, when his Osprey aircraft crashed during NATO’s Cold Response 2022 exercise in Norway. He was assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Services for Cpl. Moore will be held at Boyd County High School in Ashland on Monday. Interment will be at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in nearby Greenup County.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute. Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.