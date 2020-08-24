Kent County Man Wins $2 Million Playing the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A Kent County man calls winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Bonus instant game a “life changer.”

“I scratched the ticket off and couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I was sure that I wasn’t seeing it right.”

The player bought his winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 5173 Broadmoor Avenue Southeast in Kentwood.

“Winning is life changing for my family and I,” said the player. “I am going to put it all in the bank for now while we decide what to do with this money.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to accept his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

