East Windsor Man, Jayson Kemp Admits Role in Oxycodone Prescription Fraud Scheme

Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that an East Windsor man has admitted his role in a scheme to acquire and distribute oxycodone obtained through fraudulent prescriptions. On July 5, 2022, JAYSON KEMP, 45, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, oxycodone.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Kemp obtained blank prescription paper from employees of various Connecticut medical practices. He kept some of the prescription paper for himself and also sold some of the prescription paper, for thousands of dollars, to other individuals, including Oral Welborn, who resided in Hartford.

Kemp, Welborn and another co-conspirator then recruited “runners,” who typically were individuals who received Medicaid and Medicare benefits, to fill fraudulent prescriptions at various pharmacies. Kemp, Welborn and the other co-conspirator filled out each prescription with the runner’s identifying information and forged a doctor’s signature on the prescription.

The runner then filled the fraudulent prescription at a pharmacy, generally using their Medicaid or Medicare benefits, and provided the pills to Kemp, Welborn and their co-conspirator in exchange for approximately $50 per prescription. Kemp, Welborn and their co-conspirator then sold the pills to individuals suffering from opioid addictions.

Kemp, Welborn and their co-conspirator were responsible for filling at least 150 fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone, almost all of which were for 150 30-mg oxycodone pills.

Kemp was arrested on August 2, 2019. He is released on a $150,000 pending sentencing, which is not scheduled.

Welborn pleaded guilty to the same charge on March 10, 2020, and awaits sentencing. Kemp and Welborn’s co-conspirator was charged and convicted in state court.

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, and the Vernon Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Pierpont, Jr.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today