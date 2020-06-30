KCS Releases “For the Long Haul” Sustainability Report – 2019 Sustainability Data Update

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) has released a 2019 sustainability data update to its sustainability report, “For the Long Haul: Delivering Prosperity, Valuing People, Protecting the Planet.” The report is available in the Corporate Responsibility section of www.kcsouthern.com.

“KCS is committed to responsible business practices and maintaining strong relationships with our stakeholders,” said KCS president and CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “We are proud to share 2019 updates to our sustainability report that demonstrate our commitment to safety, environmentally responsible operations and employee engagement.”

2019 Sustainability Data Update Highlights:

Safety statistics, as reported annually in our sustainability updates, now include data from our Mexican operations

In 2019, KCS improved its U.S. and Mexico consolidated reportable train accident frequency ratio and consolidated reportable injury frequency ratio by 26% and 8%, respectively

KCS avoided the use of 14.5 million gallons of diesel fuel; an additional 5 million gallons avoided compared to 2018 due to the implementation of initiatives such as Trip Optimizer and idle reduction

KCS is disclosing its first publicly-reported multiyear GHG emissions reduction target. The company intends to reduce its GHG emissions intensity by at least 12% by the year 2025, from a 2018 base year

86% of respondents to the 2019 KCS employee engagement and satisfaction survey would recommend our company as a great place to work

KCS’ sustainability report and 2019 sustainability data update follows the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) latest standards for disclosing governance, economic, social and environmental topics. These standards provide for the disclosure of measurable data and specific information related to sustainability.