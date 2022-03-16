KC: Megan M. Massie Pleads Guilty to Meth Conspiracy

KC Woman, Megan M. Massie Pleads Guilty to Meth Conspiracy

Faces at Least 10 Years in Prison

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A Kansas City, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty in federal court today to her role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine after she sold more than three kilograms of methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer.

Megan M. Massie, 32, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from September 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020.

By pleading guilty today, Massie admitted that she sold methamphetamine to an undercover detective with the Jackson County Drug Task Force on 14 separate occasions, distributing a total of 3,436.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Massie was also found in possession of 41 grams of methamphetamine when she was stopped by Overland Park, Kansas, police officers for a traffic violation. She is currently serving a 56-month prison term after being convicted in Johnson County, Kan., of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Under federal statutes, Massie is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Brackett and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Kate Butterfield. It was investigated by the Jackson County Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today