KC Firm to Investigate St. Louis Police Board

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway assigns outside counsel to investigate possible Sunshine Law violations following the police board’s approval of Chief Robert Tracy’s contract extension and salary increase.

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 27, 2026 (STL.News) KC Firm – Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has assigned a Kansas City law firm to investigate the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners following controversy over the board’s approval of a substantial salary increase and contract extension for Police Chief Robert Tracy.

The Attorney General’s Office confirmed Monday, October 26, that Graves Garrett Greim will handle the investigation into possible violations of Missouri’s Sunshine Law, according to First Alert 4.

The assignment follows Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe’s October 23 request to investigate whether the police board complied with state open-meeting requirements when it approved Tracy’s amended employment agreement.

The agreement sets Tracy’s annual base salary at $295,000 and extends his employment through October 2030.

His previous contract, signed in December 2025, set his starting annual base salary at $183,000. The difference between that starting salary and the new amount is $112,000.

The City of St. Louis has described the new agreement as a $110,000 increase.

Mayor Cara Spencer has challenged the approval process, and the city announced that it would suspend the salary increase while the investigation proceeds.

The controversy has also been accompanied by the resignation of the board’s attorney, Chris Graville, and criticism from the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association.

The developments have created a significant dispute involving government transparency, public spending, and the responsibilities of the state-appointed board overseeing the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

KC Firm – Kansas City Law Firm Assigned to Investigation

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office confirmed to First Alert 4 that Graves Garrett Greim would investigate possible Sunshine Law violations.

The St. Louis American also reported the assignment on October 26.

Hanaway discussed the decision to appoint outside counsel during an October 27 interview with 97.1 FM Talk.

The decision matters because the Attorney General’s Office has also represented the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners in legal matters related to state oversight of the police department.

That relationship raised questions about whether the office should directly investigate a governmental body it also represents.

The assignment to outside counsel addresses who will conduct the investigation, although the publicly available reports do not establish the full terms of the law firm’s engagement or a deadline for completing its work.

The investigation concerns the board’s handling of meetings and negotiations associated with Tracy’s amended employment agreement.

Missouri’s Sunshine Law generally requires public governmental bodies to conduct meetings, votes, and deliberations openly unless a specific statutory exception applies.

Certain personnel matters may qualify for closed-session exceptions, but governmental bodies must comply with the legal requirements governing those exceptions.

Investigators will determine whether the board followed the applicable requirements.

No finding that the board violated Missouri law has been announced.

Governor Kehoe Requested Investigation October 23

Gov. Mike Kehoe formally requested the investigation Friday, October 23, after questions emerged about the police board’s decision to approve Tracy’s contract during closed-door proceedings.

In an official announcement, Kehoe expressed concern about the speed and transparency of the approval process.

The governor said he continued to support the citizen-led Board of Police Commissioners’ authority but believed the circumstances surrounding the contract extension warranted an investigation.

Kehoe asked Attorney General Hanaway to examine possible violations of Missouri’s open-meeting requirements during meetings held on or about October 17.

He also requested appropriate enforcement action if investigators determine that violations occurred.

The governor’s announcement cited Section 610.011 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri, which establishes the state’s public policy favoring open government.

That provision states that meetings, records, votes, actions, and deliberations of public governmental bodies should be open unless the law provides otherwise.

Kehoe emphasized that police officers, civilian employees, and St. Louis residents deserve transparency and accountability from the board that oversees the department.

His intervention matters because his administration supported Missouri’s return to state oversight of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The investigation now tests how that oversight arrangement responds to questions about its own procedures.

Police Chief Tracy’s New Salary Set at $295,000

The controversy centers on an amended employment agreement the Board of Police Commissioners approved during an emergency meeting Saturday, October 17.

The agreement sets Tracy’s annual base salary at $295,000.

According to The St. Louis American, Tracy’s previous contract, signed in December 2025, set a starting annual salary of $183,000 and included annual increases.

The new salary is $112,000 higher than that earlier starting amount.

The City of St. Louis described the agreement as increasing Tracy’s annual base salary by roughly $110,000.

The amended agreement extends his employment through October 2030.

According to the city’s October 26 statement, the agreement also contains additional compensation provisions beyond the base salary.

These include guaranteed annual salary increases each October, continued salary payments for two years under specified termination circumstances, and funding to cover employee contributions for health, dental, and prescription insurance.

Those provisions could increase the city’s total financial obligations beyond the additional annual base salary.

Mayor Spencer has questioned the agreement’s broader financial impact, including possible pension and related expenses.

The controversy involves both the agreement’s financial terms and the procedures used to approve it.

City Suspends Tracy’s Salary Increase

The City of St. Louis announced October 26 that it would suspend implementation of Tracy’s salary increase because of legal concerns surrounding the board’s approval process.

The city’s Law Department formally notified the police board, through its attorney, of what the administration described as deficiencies in the procedures used to approve the agreement.

According to the city’s official statement, the board considered and approved the contract during closed-door proceedings held October 15 and October 17.

City officials also reported discovering that the higher salary had been applied retroactively beginning October 11.

That date was six days before commissioners approved the amended agreement.

The city said a paycheck issued at the increased rate included an additional week of compensation.

According to the administration, normal procedures would have required the increase to take effect during a pay period following approval, assuming the agreement had been properly authorized.

The mayor’s office announced that it would not process any additional payments at the increased rate until the investigation concludes and the board’s actions are determined to have been legally proper.

Spencer criticized the approval process, arguing that residents deserve transparency when public officials approve significant expenditures involving taxpayer money.

The mayor also questioned whether the compensation increase reflected appropriate spending priorities while the police department continued addressing recruitment and staffing needs.

The city’s decision to suspend the raise does not make Tracy’s amended employment agreement legally invalid.

That question remains unresolved.

Emergency Meeting Raises Sunshine Law Questions

The police board’s October 17 emergency meeting has become central to the investigation.

According to First Alert 4, public notice of the meeting was posted shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, October 16.

The meeting took place the following morning, leaving less than 24 hours between the public notice and the proceedings.

Section 610.020 of Missouri law generally requires public governmental bodies to provide at least 24 hours’ notice of meetings, excluding weekends and holidays when the facility is closed.

The statute permits an exception when good cause makes compliance impossible or impractical.

In those circumstances, the governmental body must provide as much notice as reasonably possible.

The law also requires the meeting minutes to document the nature of the good cause justifying a departure from normal notice requirements.

The police board explained that contract negotiations were time-sensitive because Tracy had set a deadline to reach an agreement.

According to Spectrum News, commissioners requested additional time and scheduled the Saturday emergency meeting to address the matter.

The board explained that the circumstances required immediate consideration of the contract.

Investigators will determine whether those circumstances legally justified the shortened notice period.

Missouri law also permits the board to discuss certain personnel-related matters in closed sessions.

However, the existence of a personnel matter does not automatically eliminate the requirement to comply with applicable meeting procedures.

The investigation will examine whether the board’s actions met state law requirements.

Police Board Defends Decision to Retain Tracy

Board President Chris Saracino has defended the contract extension as an effort to retain Tracy’s leadership.

According to statements reported by First Alert 4 and The St. Louis American, commissioners acted quickly because another city was attempting to recruit the chief.

Saracino said the board wanted to retain Tracy rather than risk losing him to another department.

The board has maintained that retaining experienced leadership is important to preserving stability within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The board also explained that Tracy wanted the department to become his sole employer.

Under his previous compensation arrangements, Tracy received income through his police employment and a consulting position with the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

According to The St. Louis American, the university position could provide up to $100,000 annually and was funded through private donations.

The board said the amended agreement was intended to provide compensation comparable to what Tracy had been receiving through those arrangements.

That explanation provides context for the compensation decision.

However, the board’s reasons for wanting to retain Tracy are separate from the legal requirements governing how the agreement was approved.

Even when public officials believe a decision requires immediate action, they remain responsible for complying with applicable laws.

The investigation concerns those legal obligations rather than simply whether commissioners considered the compensation package justified.

Police Board Attorney Resigns Amid Controversy

The investigation comes amid the resignation of Chris Graville, attorney for the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners.

First Alert 4, The St. Louis American, and Spectrum News reported his departure on October 26.

In his resignation letter, Graville defended the legal advice he provided to commissioners.

He also called for an independent examination of the board’s operations.

Graville said his legal advice had become politically controversial but maintained he stood behind the guidance he provided.

His resignation creates an additional challenge for the board as it faces questions about the contract approval process and prepares for an outside investigation.

Saracino said the board was taking steps to maintain continuity of legal representation.

Graville’s resignation does not establish that he provided improper advice or that commissioners violated Missouri law.

Those issues must be evaluated separately from his decision to leave the position.

Police Officers’ Association Questions Compensation Priorities

The St. Louis Police Officers’ Association has criticized the board’s decision to approve Tracy’s compensation package.

The association has questioned whether the substantial increase reflects appropriate spending priorities while rank-and-file officers and civilian employees continue facing compensation concerns.

First Alert 4 reported that the association said the chief’s raise sent the wrong message to officers and civilian employees responsible for the department’s daily operations.

The union has advocated improved compensation for rank-and-file officers and civilian personnel.

Its criticism highlights a broader debate about how police department funding should be distributed.

Supporters of competitive executive compensation may argue that retaining experienced leadership helps maintain stability and continuity.

Others question whether a substantial increase for the chief should take priority over recruitment, staffing, and compensation needs throughout the department.

Those competing policy considerations are separate from the legal investigation.

Investigators must determine whether the board complied with Missouri law when approving the agreement.

State Police Oversight Faces Accountability Test

The controversy follows Missouri’s return of control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to a state-appointed Board of Police Commissioners.

The change shifted significant management responsibilities to the board, while the City of St. Louis still faces financial obligations tied to police operations.

Supporters of state oversight argue the arrangement can strengthen police administration and provide more consistent leadership.

Opponents have questioned whether the structure reduces local accountability for decisions involving city residents and taxpayer money.

The Tracy contract dispute illustrates the challenges of that relationship.

The police board approved a substantial employment agreement.

The city’s mayor challenged the process and suspended the resulting salary increase.

The governor requested an investigation.

The attorney general assigned outside counsel to the matter.

The resulting dispute involves several governmental authorities with different responsibilities.

Regardless of which body oversees police administration, public officials remain subject to applicable transparency and accountability requirements.

The investigation could help clarify whether the board complied with those requirements when approving Tracy’s amended contract.

What Happens Next?

Graves Garrett Greim will investigate possible Sunshine Law violations involving the board’s approval of Tracy’s employment agreement.

The review concerns the circumstances surrounding the October meetings, including the emergency meeting notice and the board’s use of closed-door proceedings.

The publicly available announcements do not establish when the investigation will conclude.

They also do not establish whether investigators will recommend enforcement action or whether any findings could affect the amended employment agreement.

The City of St. Louis has said it will continue withholding additional payments at the increased salary rate until the investigation concludes and the board’s actions are determined to have been legally proper.

For St. Louis residents, the controversy involves two important public interests.

The first is the police department’s ability to retain experienced leadership and maintain effective public safety operations.

The second is the public’s right to transparency when government officials make decisions involving taxpayer funds.

Those interests are not necessarily in conflict.

A police board can seek leadership stability while remaining accountable for its procedures and financial commitments.

The outside investigation will examine whether the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners complied with Missouri law when it approved Tracy’s amended employment agreement.

Until the findings are issued, possible Sunshine Law violations remain allegations, not established misconduct.

The outcome could have important implications for transparency, accountability, and public confidence in the governance of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Sources: Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe’s October 23, 2026, announcement; City of St. Louis Mayor’s Office statement published October 26; Missouri Revised Statutes Section 610.020; Missouri Attorney General’s Office Sunshine Law guidance; First Alert 4 reporting by David Amelotti; The St. Louis American; Spectrum News St. Louis; and Attorney General Catherine Hanaway’s October 27 interview with 97.1 FM Talk.