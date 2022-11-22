Kaynes Technology lists at 32% premium

Mumbai: Kaynes Technology made a strong stock market debut on Tuesday with the stock listing at ?775, a 32% premium over its IPO price of ?587 apiece.

The stock however, gave up part of its gains before closing at ?690.10, up 17.6% over its issue price. The ?858-crore IPO, in which shares were sold in the price band of ?559-587 between November 10 and November 14, was subscribed over 34 times.

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of ?530 crore and an offer for sale worth ?328 crore by the promoter and other shareholders.

Most analysts are optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects.