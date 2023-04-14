Kaslik Mediterranean Cuisine has been added to local directories due to its high online reviews.

HAZELWOOD, MO (STL.News) Kaslik Mediterranean Cuisine is a locally-owned restaurant in Hazelwood, Missouri. Due to its high online reviews, it has been carefully selected to be added to local directories.

Kaslik Mediterranean Cuisine online reviews as of April 13, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.5 Stars with more than 870 online reviews

Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 290 reviews – 1.6K likes – 1.7K followers

Yelp – 4.5 Stars

TripAdvisor – 4.5 Stars with 42 reviews

GrubHub – 4.3 Stars with 99 votes

DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with more than 1200 votes

Average Rating – 4.5 Stars across six platforms

After having lunch at this establishment on April 13, 2023, we understand the high reviews published by its customers.

It is anticipated that St. Louis Restaurant Review will be publishing a restaurant review soon.

Kaslik has been added to the following local directories:

Additionally, it is revising its menu by adding new items and more pictures. It will be available to the public within the next couple of weeks.

Address, phone, and email:

7847 North Lindbergh Blvd

Hazelwood, Missouri 63042

Phone: +1 314-972-8282

Email: KaslikSTL@gmail.com